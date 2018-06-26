Halep retains top ranking

PARIS: With Wimbledon looming, Simona Halep, who was not in action last week, retained her comfortable lead the WTA rankings ahead of Carolina Wozniacki, who also did not play.

There was no change in the top 10 as No.3 Garbine Muguruza and No.7 Karolina Pliskova made first round exits in Birmingham, while No. 5 Elina Svitolina only reached the last eight.Petra Kvitova gained no points for winning the event because she was the defending champion.

Lower down the list Elise Mertens jumps two places to No. 15 despite also making a first-round exit in the Birmingham singles.

1. Simona Halep (ROM) 7970 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6745

3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 6550

4. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5463

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5250

6. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4960

7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4685

8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4610

9. Venus Williams (USA) 3971

10. Madison Keys (USA) 3536.