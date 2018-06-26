Malik intends to end career after winning 2019 WC

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has announced that he intends to retire from ODIs after the 2019 World Cup, set to be held in England.

Talking to media on the opening day of the short training camp at the Gaddafi Stadium Malik stated that the World Cup will be the 'last event of his 50-over career'. Malik, who has, till date, played 261 ODIs for Pakistan, also added that he will continue playing T20Is if he manages to stay fit.

"If you have made goals for yourself that keeps you running, I have made some for myself. We have already won two big events: the (2009) World T20 and the (2017) Champions Trophy".

"The only thing left in my career is that 50-over World Cup. That is the thing I am looking at which makes me work hard. I have big hopes from these youngsters and myself. We are going to give our best", he said.

Malik made his ODI debut for Pakistan way back in 1999 and is one of only a handful of active cricketers who debuted in the previous century. He has scored 6975 runs, at an average of 35.22, with nine hundreds and 41 fifties, while also taking 154 wickets with his off-spin.

He stressed on the importance of giving time to family, while adding that the decision did not involve regret of any kind, and that he made the decision with the future of Pakistan cricket in mind.

He retired from Test cricket in 2015, having played 35 games since 2001. Malik, who was the member of Pakistan’s T20 and Champions Trophy winning teams, said: “I have no regrets on taking early retirement from Test cricket.” “The young players in the test team are performing well,” he said, adding that they could win any big event for the country.