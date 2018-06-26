US to house immigrants on 2 Texas bases

WASHINGTON: The US military is preparing to house immigrants at Fort Bliss and Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas, US officials told Reuters on Monday, in the latest sign of a growing US military support role for President Donald Trump´s immigration policies.

On Sunday, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the US military was preparing to build temporary camps at two military bases to house immigrants but did not name the facilities. One US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it was expected that one of the bases would house immigrant families and another immigrant children.

The official said a formal decision and announcement was expected later on Monday. Fort Bliss is an Army base in El Paso, Texas while Goodfellow Air Base is located in San Angelo, Texas. In the face of outrage at home and overseas over his crackdown on illegal immigration, Trump was forced last week to abandon his policy of separating children from parents who are apprehended for illegally crossing the US -Mexico border. The US military, and Mattis in particular, have stressed that it is simply providing logistical support to the Department of Homeland Security, which deals with immigration issues. Last week the US military said it had been asked by the government to get ready to house up to 20,000 immigrant children.

Trump has previously turned to the military to help with his border crackdown. Earlier this year, US National Guard forces were dispatched to border states to help tighten security. The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday urged a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction to block the Trump administration from routinely separating unauthorized immigrant parents from their children.

In a filing with the US District Court in San Diego, the ACLU said an injunction was needed because President Donald Trump´s June 20 executive order to end separations contained “loopholes,” even when children´s welfare might be endangered. An injunction would also require families to be reunified within 30 days, unless the parents were unfit or were housed in adult-only criminal facilities.

The government could appeal. A spokeswoman for US Attorney Adam Braverman, whose office represents the government, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The filing came after US District Judge Dana Sabraw on June 6 said forced separations could be unconstitutional, and rejected the government´s bid to dismiss the ACLU´s lawsuit. Sabraw said the civil rights group´s allegations “sufficiently describe government conduct that arbitrarily tears at the sacred bond between parent and child” and could “shock the conscience,” a legal standard for determining a due process violation.