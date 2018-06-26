Saudi-led coalition says killed 8 Hezbollah fighters in Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition battling rebels in Yemen on Monday said its forces killed eight members of Lebanon’s Shiite militant group Hezbollah in northern Yemen, near the Saudi border.

“The coalition killed 41 terrorist elements in Maran and destroyed their vehicles and equipment. Among the dead were eight members of Lebanese Hezbollah, including a commander,” coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said in a statement, without offering details on how the fighters were killed.

Another report says the Saudi air defences intercepted two missiles over Riyadh on Sunday that had been fired from rebel-held territory in neighbouring Yemen, state media said, after multiple explosions were heard in the city.

“Two ballistic missiles fired by Huthi rebels were intercepted over Riyadh,” state-run Al-Ekhbariya television said, without specifying whether there were any casualties or damage.An AFP journalist heard at least four loud explosions in the Saudi capital, which has been targeted by Huthi missiles in the past, while residents reported bright flashes in the sky.