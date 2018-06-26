Germany to deport ‘bin Laden uard’ to Tunisia

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: A Tunisian man who allegedly served as a bodyguard to Osama bin Laden was detained in Germany on Monday and is to be deported, officials said.

The 41-year-old, identified as Sami A., has lived in Germany for about two decades, but outrage over his presence has grown in recent months as the mood hardens towards rejected asylum seekers.Sami A. had previously successfully argued against his deportation, saying he risked being tortured in his homeland.

But Germany’s Federal Office for Migration reversed that decision on Monday, following a public outcry over the case and an intervention from Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. “Finally, he’s going to be deported!” headlined the best-selling daily Bild, which broke the news.

A spokesman for Bochum city hall in western Germany confirmed to AFP that Sami A. was being held pending deportation. The Tunisian, who arrived in Germany in 1997, was taken into custody when he reported for his daily visit to a Bochum police station. Considered a security threat over his suspected ties to Islamist groups, Sami A. has for years had to report to police but was never charged with an offence.