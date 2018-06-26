Trump urges turning away immigrants, Congress struggles

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump reiterated frustration at laws granting due process to illegal immigrants on Monday and said people should be turned away at the border, as expectations faded for a speedy fix in the US Congress to the border crisis.

Heavily criticized for a policy that led to more than 2,000 children being separated from their parents at the US -Mexico border, Trump defended his “zero tolerance” immigration policy, as government agencies struggle to address its ramifications. “Hiring many thousands of judges, and going through a long and complicated legal process, is not the way to go - will always be disfunctional (sic),” Trump said in a tweet. “People must simply be stopped at the Border and told they cannot come into the US illegally. Children brought back to their country. “Trump expressed a similar view on Sunday, saying in a tweet that “We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country” and they should be sent home with no judges or court cases.

Democrats have accused Trump of wanting to circumvent the US Constitution´s guarantee of due process for those accused of crimes. Trump faced a global outcry, including criticism from some in his own Republican Party, this month over migrant children who were separated from their parents because of the administration´s two-month old policy of seeking to detain and prosecute everyone caught entering the country illegally. The president caved on Wednesday, issuing an executive order that ended the separations.