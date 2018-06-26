Chinese police break up protest of military veterans

BEIJING: Police have dispersed military veterans who had demonstrated in an eastern Chinese city to protest the alleged beating of elderly ex-soldiers demanding better pensions, witnesses told AFP on Monday.

The demonstrations highlighted the years-long struggle among former soldiers of the world’s biggest standing army to get better benefits, posing a headache for the country’s Communist leadership. Authorities in China have little tolerance for public dissent but the People’s Liberation Army and its veterans are venerated as heroes, and protests continued for days in the city of Zhenjiang before police intervened on Sunday. “Scores of armed police came yesterday along with government officials to force everyone to go home.

Some people were detained and we’re not sure about their whereabouts,” a witness who supported the veterans told AFP. Thousands of army veterans have staged protests in recent years against officials whom they accuse of denying them benefits.