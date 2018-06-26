EU calls for end to violence in Yemen

LUXEMBOURG: The EU on Monday called for all sides in the Yemen conflict to stop the escalation of violence and ensure the port of Hodeida stays open for vital humanitarian supplies.

Yemeni government forces have been waging an offensive to retake Hodeida — the entry point of three quarters of the country’s imports — from the Shiite Huthi rebels, prompting thousands to flee amid fears of a bloody final showdown.

“The EU calls on all parties to cease the present escalation, exercise restraint, work urgently towards a nationwide ceasefire and engage constructively with the UN,” the EU said in a statement after a meeting of all 28 foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

The bloc called for “unimpeded humanitarian access and safe passage for those who want to escape the fighting”, saying more than 22 million people — 80 percent of the population — were in need of protection or support.