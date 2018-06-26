Power generation grows 11.6pc in 11 months

KARACHI: The country’s electricity generation registered a growth of 11.6 percent in 11 months ended May 30, 2018, as it stood at 107,626GWh as against 96,400GWh during the same period of the last year, official data suggests.

Power generation registered a growth of 9.9 percent to 12,118GWh in May 2018 as compared to 11,024GWh during May 2017, it added.

Re-gasified liquid natural gas (RLNG), furnace oil (FO), hydel, natural gas, coal and nuclear remained major contributors to power generation with a share of 23.9 percent, 19.3 percent, 18.3 percent, 16.3 percent, 12.1 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively. On a sequential basis, the generation went up 19.6 percent in May.

The share of RLNG in overall generation has increased 16ppts to 23.9 percent in May 2018 as compared to 7.8 percent in May 2017.

The rising share of coal and RLNG has eaten up the share of FO, which has declined 11pps to 19.3 percent as compared to 30 percent during May 2017. However, the load factor of Sahiwal coal-based power plants has declined to 65 percent from 84 percent in the previous month.

“On the other hand, load factor of Port Qasim Coal Power Plant arrived at 90 percent as compared to 64 percent in the previous month. Average load factor of hydel-based generation clocked in at 43 percent vis-à-vis 65 percent during May 2017, while it was seen at 30 percent during April 2018,” Ali added.

Average fuel cost of generation in May 2018 witnessed an increase of 28.5 percent to Rs6.26/KWh in contrast to Rs 4.87/KWh in May 2017. “The increase in fuel cost was due to a 27.9 percent YoY rise in RLNG cost of generation to Rs9.10/KWh. Uptick in RLNG-based cost was led by higher oil prices,” he said.

Meanwhile, FO-based cost of generation jumped up 32.7 percent YoY to Rs12.47/kWh, which is the primary reason behind hike in total fuel cost.

The rise in FO cost is mainly due to 45 percent YoY higher FO prices. Gas-based cost of generation also increased 9.2 percent to Rs4.85/kWh. Overall fuel cost has increased 28.5 percent YoY in May 2018 due to higher reliance on high cost-based fuels and lower contribution from hydel-based generation.