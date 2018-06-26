Haleeb invests Rs500mln in milk plants

KARACHI: Haleeb Foods has announced re-launch of Haleeb Milk and other products, and also invested Rs500 million in two milk plants.

Habeeb Foods CEO Memosh Khawaja said the investment would be spent on marketing of the old and popular brand of the country. The company has established a plant in Rahim Yar Khan and another in the outskirts of Lahore.

“Haleeb Premium Milk is the first and only Nutra-Hygin milk in Pakistan making it the best UHT dairy milk. Nutra-Hygin Haleeb Milk is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our legacy of providing the people of Pakistan with superior dairy products,” he added.

Haleeb Premium Milk is sourced 100 percent from automated and modern dairy farms which ensure one tenth TBC (total bacterial count) as compared to other UHT milks, making it very high on purity.

In addition to that, Haleeb provides the highest level of Vitamin A and D which facilitate and strengthen the bone structure and immune system.