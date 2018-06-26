Wapda, Maldives to share knowledge

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) will extend support to Maldives to develop its power sector’s infrastructure, its chairman said on Monday.

Wapda Chairman Muzammil Hussain said the authority, being the largest engineering organisation in the country, has been playing pivotal role in economic progress and social uplift in Pakistan by developing unprecedented infrastructure in both water and power sectors.

“We, fortunately, have a pool of knowledge, expertise and training facilities with us and Stelco (Maldives State Electric Company) can make benefit from it,” Hussain said, speaking to a four-member foreign delegation, led by Stelco’s Chairman Ahmed Aiman.

“Cognizant of the significance of trained human resources, Wapda has developed an integrated system to impart training to its employees, so as to enable them to discharge their duties in an efficient manner,” he added.

The delegation of Maldives State Electric Company is presently on a 6-day state visit to Pakistan to learn from the experience of Wapda and witness the transmission network to get benefits from the authority’s technical and human capabilities.

Wapda’s Chairman apprised the delegation of Wapda’s charter of duties, infrastructure development in water and power sectors during the last 60 years, and the portfolio of development projects it is implementing at present.

Stelco’s chairman said the company is the biggest power producer of Maldives, and “is keen to learn from Wapda’s experience for development of their power sector infrastructure”.