Erratic policies thwarting new investment in Pakistan: Japan

KARACHI: Frequent changes in trade and investment policies especially regarding taxation and tariffs are discouraging Japanese companies from launching their business operations in Pakistan, a diplomat said on Monday.

“Investors come [here] with their long-term business plans and it becomes very disturbing for them in Pakistan when new taxes are suddenly levied or the existing ones are increased,” Toshikazu Isomura, Consul General of Japan, told reporters after inaugurating a mango festival at a local hotel.

“Continuity of economic policies is must to attract investors, especially foreign ones. The policies should sustain at least for ten years.”

Isomura said the Japanese government and the investors were also seriously watching political developments in Pakistan and expected political stability after the scheduled general elections, which was vital for sustained economic activities. He informed the journalists that eighty three Japanese companies were operating in Pakistan including auto giants like Toyota and Suzuki. “Of these, more thirty companies are based in Karachi,” he said adding that Japanese dry milk producing company Morinaga was setting up its plant in Punjab.

He said in Pakistan the yearly demand for vehicles was around 0.3 million. “Of these, 0.2 million are being produced in Pakistan and 0.1 million are imported from Japan.

To a question that quality of cars being assembled in Pakistan using Japanese spare parts did not match with those imported from Japan, Isomura said higher demand attracts better auto manufacturing/assembling companies/facilities, leading to better quality products at lower prices.

The consul general said his country could supply buses to Pakistan for Green Line Bus project in Karachi at lower prices. “In addition, Pakistan will also get spare parts and services for these buses at a low cost,” the diplomat added.

To another question, he said it was not Japan but the Sindh government which abandoned Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project to be executed under the umbrella of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which coordinated official development assistance.

"Without informing us, former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced to include the KCR project in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor," he explained.

Admiring the taste of Pakistani mangoes, especially of Sindhri and Chaunsa, the consul general said both these varieties were in big demand in Japan.

“Last year, 100 tons of Sindhri and Chaunsa were imported by Japan and this volume could be increased to 500 tons if Pakistani government provided trade incentives,” Isomura said.

He added that Japan also imported good quantity of mangoes from Iran and Pakistani mangoes could be their better replacement.