Tue June 26, 2018
Business

REUTERS
June 26, 2018

Copper rises

Melbourne : London copper prices on Monday recovered from their lowest in more than three weeks hit in the previous session, after China cut banks´ reserve requirements, improving liquidity and supporting prospects for metals demand.

China´s central bank said on Sunday it would cut the amount of cash that some banks must hold as reserves by 50 basis points (bps), releasing $108 billion in liquidity, to accelerate the pace of debt-for-equity swaps and spur lending to smaller firms.

"This move will help cushion the blow from the impact of a looming trade war with the United States and also helps to ease liquidity in (the) domestic market," said broker Argonaut Securities in a report. Fears of a full-blown trade war with Washington had magnified concerns about the outlook for the world´s second-largest economy, following weaker-than-expected growth data for May.

