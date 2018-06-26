Cotton stable

Karachi : No trading activity was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates remained unchanged at Rs7,500/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,038/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood firm Rs7,645/maund and Rs8,193/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said partial ginning has started in Sindh and around seven mills had started ginning. However, trade remained low in the market as cotton quantity remained low with the ginners. They are having around 50,000 bales from the old crop, while new crop arrival has yet to take boom, he added. “A very little stock of around 50,000 bales is left with the ginners, while partial arrival from the new crop has started,” he said. Around 7,000 bales have been ginned in Sindh so far from the new crop. More ginning factories are likely to start operations in the coming days, the analyst said.