Gold slips

Bengaluru : Gold prices edged lower on Monday, pressured by a strong U.S. dollar amid prospects of higher interest rates, while global trade tensions kept the metal buoyed above a six-month low hit last week.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,264.70 an ounce as of 0624 GMT. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were 0.3 percent lower at $1,266.60 per ounce.

"There are specific factors that will actually push the dollar higher, given the trade tensions as well as the booming U.S. economy versus other economies," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan. "Gold prices are very much influenced by the dollar movement rather than anything else.

It´s less of a safe-haven demand into gold but rather a reaction to USD strength." U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to escalate a trade war with Europe by imposing a 20 percent tariff on all imports of European Union-assembled cars.