Dollar weakens

TOKYO: The dollar fell to a two-week low against the yen on Monday as a latest flare-up in global trade concerns dented investor risk appetites and drove down U.S. yields.

The greenback was down 0.4 percent at 109.54 yen after dropping to 109.45, its weakest since June 11.Investors steered from risk, with Asian equities in retreat and Treasury yields declining, after the Wall Street Journal reported the U.S. Treasury Department is crafting rules that would block firms with at least 25 percent Chinese ownership from buying U.S. companies involved in "industrially significant technology".

The report added to the sense of caution felt after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose a 20 percent tariff on all cars imported from the European Union.

The EU responded by saying it will have no choice but to retaliate to such a move.

"The dollar was already looking shaky against the yen in wake of the U.S. spat with the EU. Any positive breakthrough in trade talks would prompt bargain hunting of the dollar, but that is simply not happening," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo.

"Even if the batch of U.S. data due this week prove to be strong, the dollar may not draw much support as long as trade worries are not cleared.