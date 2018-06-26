Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rupee flat

The rupee maintained its overnight levels against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday, dealers said. The rupee closed unchanged at 121.50 to the dollar.

x
Advertisement

Dealers said the currency traded in a range-bound manner. However, the demand for the hard currency remained high from importers.

“The rupee is expected to trade little changed this week. But, it is still expected to weaken further in the near-term due to low foreign inflows,” a currency dealer said. The rupee closed flat at 124.50 against the dollar in the open market.

Investors were concerned about the potential decision of the FATAF (Financial Action Task Force) meeting being held in Paris, France.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar