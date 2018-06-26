Foreign assets amnesty receiving rave response

Comment

LAHORE: The response to tax amnesty scheme related to declaration of foreign assets has been overwhelming, whereas stakeholders are lightly taking the chance to document domestically acquired wealth.

This shows that businessmen doing wrong in Pakistan do not take the authorities seriously, but are rushing to declare their foreign assets as the September 1 deadline, announced by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries for strict scrutiny of wealth stashed by foreign nationals in their countries is fast approaching.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tariq Mehmood Pasha has been urging the businessmen to avail both the amnesty schemes since their launch as FBR has complete data of the assets acquired by many Pakistanis.

He warned that strict action would be taken if those assets are not regularised through amnesty scheme till June 30. He has been interacting with businessmen through various trade associations. In Lahore, he met the tax consultants, businessmen and office bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Punjab Minister for Finance Zia Rizvi, who is also a tax expert, said people who are holding illegal foreign assets might be deprived of their holdings if they fail to regularise the wealth by paying the concessional amnesty tax by June 30.

The FBR chairman said Pakistan is a signatory to an OECD accord along with 102 countries under which the nationals of each country are liable to declare their domestic and foreign assets in their mother country and pay the due taxes in order to avoid double taxation.

Currently, many foreigners in developed economies hold assets in developed countries, but are not paying any tax on those assets in the host country on the plea that their home country has double taxation treaty under which they pay taxes in their home country. Earlier, there was no mechanism to crosscheck the claim.

From September 1, all the 102 countries would share the details of wealth and assets owned by an individual in their country with his or her home country.

Pasha said the government realised that in the past many Pakistani businessmen were forced to transfer capital outside Pakistan through illegal means due to insecure atmosphere and terrorist activities. It is extremely difficult to gather proofs against them and foreign countries are also not cooperative in this regard. He, however, added that now the developed world has realised the negative impact of the loot and plunder and decided to inform each country about the wealth stashed in their countries by foreign nationals. They have all records and documents. Now if the foreign nationals declare the assets in the host country, and pay due taxes the assets would be safe; otherwise the host countries that have strict laws against tax evasion would confiscate the assets.

FBR chief said after taking stock of the situation the parliament granted the Pakistanis living abroad an opportunity to declare the assets after paying nominal taxes.

On extension of date of amnesty scheme, Pasha said it would not be possible as the amnesty was granted till June 30 through an act of parliament.

The FBR chairman further said extension in the date of amnesty would not benefit people who own foreign assets. He said the deadline of documentation in developed economies is September 1.

Pakistanis holding foreign assets would have to declare the assets in income tax return of 2017/18.

FBR chief said the foreign countries would ask Pakistani government to confirm whether the assets owned in their country have been declared in tax returns. If the date is extended beyond June 30 it would not show in the returns of 2017/18.

The FBR chairman said the response on foreign assets amnesty during a week after the Eid holidays has been beyond expectation. He did not declare the exact amount that has been received so far. Some businessmen talked about possibility of $4 billion in inflows. The chairman did not confirm or deny the figure.

On domestic amnesty scheme, he said FBR has documented all the big plazas and malls in all the big cities of the country. He said it was found that some individuals booked up to 20 apartments of Rs40 million each in some housing schemes.

Pasha said after June 30 they will have to give money trail if they could not avail the amnesty scheme.

Experts said inability of the FBR to nab tax evaders in the past amnesty schemes gives the holders of illegal assets a hope that nothing would happen to them this time as well.