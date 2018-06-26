Rupee flat

The rupee maintained its overnight levels against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday, dealers said. The rupee closed unchanged at 121.50 to the dollar.

Dealers said the currency traded in a range-bound manner. However, the demand for the hard currency remained high from importers.

“The rupee is expected to trade little changed this week. But, it is still expected to weaken further in the near-term due to low foreign inflows,” a currency dealer said. The rupee closed flat at 124.50 against the dollar in the open market.

Investors were concerned about the potential decision of the FATAF (Financial Action Task Force) meeting being held in Paris, France.