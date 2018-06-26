Stocks shed 1.5 percent as FATF jitters set in

Stocks closed more than 1.5 percent down in fourth consecutive session on Monday as energy intensive industries took a hit on gas price hike proposal, and investors remained jittery over the upcoming Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision, dealers said.

Topline Securities in its post-market note said the market slumped for the fourth consecutive session, stretching total index losses to around 2,700 points or 6.2 percent.

“Market has wiped out nearly all gains of 2018, where similar levels were seen on January 1, when KSE-100 index closed below 41,000 points level,” the brokerage house said.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) decision to increase gas prices by 30 percent from July 1, 2018 resulted in energy intensive industries, mainly fertilisers, chemicals, steels, and textiles to close in the negative, it added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 1.58 percent or 659.15 points to close at 40,978.23 points. KSE-30 shares index lost 1.70 percent or 348.63 points to close at 20,140.95 points.

Of the 362 active scrips, 58 advanced and 283 declined, whereas 21 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 166.648 billion shares compared to a turnover of 178.968 billion shares in the previous session.

An analyst from Ismail Iqbal Securities said that KSE-100 continued to slip after expected rise in gas tariff, fears of Pakistan’s external position, and fears that Pakistan would be put in the grey-list in upcoming FATF meeting.

“Investors were also nervous because of high foreign selling in emerging markets in the wake of a trade war,” the analyst said, and added that the Federal Board of Revenue’s expected collection of $4 billion through the amnesty scheme also could not support the index.

Fauji Fertilizer down 3.21 percent and Engro Fertilizer down 2.21 percent dragged the index down on OGRA proposal. Oil stocks also declined because of a hike in OPEC’s output cap by 1 million b/d.

The highest gainers were Rafhan Maize, up Rs324.40 to close at Rs7,750.00/share, and Colgate Palmolive, up Rs98.00 to finish at Rs3,197.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Unilever Foods, down Rs415.00 to close at Rs7,885.00/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, down Rs56.60 to close at Rs1,119.40/share.

Attock Cement Pakistan Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 11,000 shares, while the scrip gained Rs0.79 to close at Rs142.61/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Elektron. It recorded a turnover of 7.773 million shares, with its scrip losing Rs1.35 to end at Rs32.67/share.