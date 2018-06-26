Renewable energy revolution tied to local manufacturing: WWEA

KARACHI: The World Wind Energy Association (WWEA) says a speedy as well as a sustainable deployment of renewable energy in Pakistan is tied to giving domestic manufacturing of related technologies a much-needed boost.

“Local production would not only trigger reduction of costs but would also speed up local industrial development,” WWEA notes in a recently released report.

“Domestic production facilities will create new job opportunities in the sector resulting in a larger local supply chain.”

The WWEA in its report also suggested the provincial governments should diligently support domestic manufacturing and provide an enabling environment for production hubs for renewable technologies.

The association also noted that local manufacturing might be costly in the beginning as cost reduction through learning-by-doing is higher when technologies are still in infancy. “However, strengthening domestic production will aid long-term targets of scaling up renewable energy development,” it added.

The provincial governments, the WWEA report said, would do well to incentivise the private sector for local manufacturing by having a stable policy mechanism that entices the private sector and foreign direct investment.

Pakistanis spend around $2.3 billion annually on things ranging from kerosene lamps and candles to torches powered by batteries as about 144 million people in the country lack reliable access to the grid.

“A staggering 27 percent of the population still lacks electricity access in the country and those who are connected to the national grid, experience frequent blackouts,” the report added.

The report also pointed out that Pakistan, which had favorable natural conditions for renewable energy development, was far from tapping its potential and deployment of renewables was slow compared to global trends as renewables account for only 1,558 megawatts out of the total power installed capacity of 25,000 megawatts.

“It is not only infrastructure, but operational capacities, efficient governance structures and policies, which need to be developed,” the report said.

It further said Pakistan's economic growth in recent years had massively added o the demand on its energy resources.

“Energy demand will surge with a growing economy. To meet the increasing energy demands without worsening climate change impacts, Pakistan needs to design a comprehensive action plan for rapid renewable energy deployment,” the WWEA suggested.

Moreover, it said, the rapid deployment of renewables would not only help the country meet its growing energy demands but will also result in decarbonising of the energy system thus also complying with its international commitments around environment such as the Paris Accord 2015.

The report cited that Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, in its Annual Plan 2014-15, had mentioned that the average electricity supply in the country remained at 14,400 megawatts while the average demand was recorded at 18,400 megawatts signalling a shortfall of 4000 megawatts.

"The mismatch in demand-supply has constrained the potential of millions of people, industries, and the economy since electricity supply, considered a lifeline of the modern society, is missing," the WWEA report said.