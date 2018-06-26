Tue June 26, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Heatwave to continue

LAHORE: Another hot day was witnessed in the provincial capital on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while a shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.

