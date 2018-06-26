Heatwave to continue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Another hot day was witnessed in the provincial capital on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while a shallow westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.
Comments