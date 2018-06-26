‘MMA to raise living standard’

LAHORE: JI secretary-general Liaquat Baloch has said MMA after coming to power would raise the living standard of people of lower sections of society including government servants, industrial workers and farmers.

Addressing corner meetings in his constituency NA-130, he said wages of factory workers would be fixed as per inflation level and the industrial and farm workers would be made stakeholders in the industrial and farm production. He said the country’s economy was primarily linked to agriculture but the feudal lords, vaderas and capitalists were exploiting the farmers and made their life a miserable. He said MMA would provide subsidy on electricity for agriculturists and agricultural inputs so that agriculture was made profitable. He said JI and its Kissan Board Pakistan had always raised their voices for the farmers’ rights. He said MMA government would also provide legal and economic protection for industrial workers and their pensions under Old Age Benefit network would be increased in proportion to the price level.

JI greets Erdogan: JI has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election in presidential election.

In their message to the Turkish president, JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, secretary-general Liaquat Baloch and naib ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said the grand victory of Erdogan proved the Turkish people’s deep love for Islam as system and their leader. Sirajul Haq said Tayyip Erdogan was a great leader of Muslim world and he led his country to astounding economic progress. He said people of Pakistan had deep love and great respect for Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He said enemies had been persistently conspiring against Erdogan. They had planned a military coup against him and also tried their best to defeat him in the elections. However, he said Erdogan and his alliance had been successful due to the support of Allah Almighty and the Turkish people. Hafiz Idrees hoped the Turkish leader would raise his strong voice in support of the oppressed Muslims in Kashmir, Palestine, Burma, Bangladesh, Egypt and Syria and strive to unite the Muslim states.

UET: A two-week workshop on “Application of Remote Sensing and GIS for Hydrological Modeling and Disaster Management” concluded at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) here on Monday. The workshop was aimed to enhance the capacity of junior and middle level scientific, technical and executive engineers, hydrologists and other technical staff of flood related organisations and students of the leading institutions.