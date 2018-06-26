35 fake treatment centres sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed 35 quacks’ centres in three different cities. Out of the sealed centres, 13 each quackery centres were sealed in Lahore and Kasur and nine in Sheikhupura. The PHC teams were accompanied by the district administration officials and police. They visited 165 centres and found that 61 quacks had opted for other businesses.
