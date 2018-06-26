Meesha Shafi barred from statements against Ali Zafar

LAHORE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahzad Ahmad on Monday restrained singer Meesha Shafi from making any defamatory statements against singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar and sought a reply from Meesha by July 5.

The court has issued the orders after hearing arguments of Rana Intizar, counsel of Ali Zafar. Ali Zafar had filed a defamation suit worth Rs1 billion against Meesha Shafi over the charges of defaming him through baseless allegations of sexual harassment. The singer filed the defamation suit through his counsel Rana Intizar.

The counsel of Ali Zafar contended before the court that Meesha Shafi defamed his client. He pleaded the court to direct Meesha to apologise from his client along with a fine of Rs1 billion for extending baseless allegations against his client.

The counsel requested the court to direct Meesha Shafi to pay Rs1 billion to his client, Rs20 million for mental torture, Rs80 million for loss of contracts, Rs400 million for loss of business opportunities and Rs500 million for loss of reputation.

Previously, the singer had sent a legal notice to Meesha Shafi stating that the tweets of Meesha Shafi dated 19th April, 2018 are false and defamatory; therefore, have caused tremendous injury to the plaintiff’s reputation, good will and livelihood.