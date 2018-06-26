GDA says no to appointment of ‘Jiyala’ officials

Accusing Sindh’s caretaker government and the election commission of favouring the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the July 25 general elections, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has warned of a province-wide wheel-jam strike if their reservations are not addressed.

Addressing a news conference at the Kingri House on Monday, GDA chief Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi expressed no confidence in the interim provincial set-up led by former bureaucrat Fazal-ur-Rehman, saying that the polls may be unfair if the status quo continues.

Rashidi, also the chief of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, said: “We are assuming that neither the provincial caretaker government nor the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is unbiased.”

Referring to the petitions moved by GDA leaders against their opponents, he said their concerns have been overlooked. He claimed that the interim set-up in the province was formed on the basis of a give-and-take policy, and that the PPP is enjoying its benefits.

He said the bureaucracy in Sindh remained unchanged for the past decade, adding that this situation benefited the former ruling party of the province. He asked for a level playing field, expressing apprehension that the polling process will not be transparent otherwise.

“The [recent] transfers and postings in the bureaucracy have been made to suit the PPP,” he said, alleging that officials involved in corruption and other wrongdoings still enjoy their offices despite the ECP’s claim that it will ensure free, fair and transparent polls.

GDA leader and former National Assembly speaker Fehmida Mirza said on the occasion that the caretaker chief minister cannot stand the PPP’s pressure and will succumb to its demands.

She said that despite a ban on development ahead of the elections, work on projects that have not been touched in the past decade is under way in every district of the province. “[CM Rehman] is not a neutral person. The inspector general of police is also a weaker officer. The officers that were rejected by Punjab and other provinces have been posted in Sindh.”

She expressed apprehension that the country is being forced towards anarchy, warning that if the elections are not conducted in a transparent manner, the GDA will not accept their results.

Qaumi Awami Tehreek President Ayaz Latif Palijo said Faryal Talpur recently conducted a meeting with returning officers. He asked if someone can explain in what capacity she did so and why. He claimed the Sindh Works & Services Department will start working on whatever announcement a PPP candidate makes. “Our concerns should be addressed even if it means delaying the polls for a week or two.”

He added that if the demands put forward by the GDA are not met within 10 days, the anti-PPP alliance will issue a call for a wheel-jam strike across the province.

Letter to ECP

The GDA has written to the election commission, saying that the PPP is virtually still in power and Jiyala officers are being appointed across the province to benefit the party in the upcoming polls.

The alliance said the draft for transfers and postings was prepared by the former ruling party and the caretaker government merely approved it, adding that transfers and postings should have been carried out through the Establishment Division like it happened in Punjab.

The GDA made the observation that most of the returning officers were selected from the education department and found the move to be quite strange. The alliance also accused the local bodies and municipal administration of running the electoral campaign for the PPP.