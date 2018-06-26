Tue June 26, 2018
Sports

P
PPI
June 26, 2018

Canada bulldoze Pakistan Development Squad 9-0

KARACHI: Hosts Canada recorded an emphatic 9-0 victory against Pakistan Development Squad at Tamanawis Park, Surrey, in Canada. The hosts had won the first two matches by an identical score of 3-0. According to information made available here, the Canadians dominated the game, repeatedly entering the opponents’ circle. The inexperienced Pakistani defence made numerous unforced errors and paid the price. Young Pakistanis did create some chances and also earned a few penalty corners but lacked the finishing.It was 5-0 at the half time.

