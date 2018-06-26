Nadal to return at Hurlingham event

LONDON: World number one Rafa Nadal will warm up for next month’s Wimbledon Championships by playing two exhibition matches at the Aspall Tennis Classic in Hurlingham this week.

The Spaniard, who reclaimed the top spot in the ATP rankings after Roger Federer lost to Borna Coric in the Halle Open final on Sunday, withdrew from the Queen’s Club event earlier this month to recover after winning his 11th French Open title.

The 32-year-old, who was ousted in the fourth round at the All England Club last year, will play ATP NextGen Finals winner Chung Hyeon on Wednesday and Frenchman Lucas Pouille, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2016, on Friday.

Nadal, a 17-times grand slam winner, will be gunning for his third title at Wimbledon, which kicks off on July 2, after winning the tournament in 2008 and 2010.