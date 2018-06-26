Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Quote of the day

We love this great player, Messi, everybody loves him. The question is not if it is the last World Cup for him or not, the question is for us to be qualified

x
Advertisement

Gernot Rohr (Nigeria football team coach)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar