Quote of the day

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
We love this great player, Messi, everybody loves him. The question is not if it is the last World Cup for him or not, the question is for us to be qualified
Gernot Rohr (Nigeria football team coach)
We love this great player, Messi, everybody loves him. The question is not if it is the last World Cup for him or not, the question is for us to be qualified
Gernot Rohr (Nigeria football team coach)
Comments