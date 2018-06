Ryan family’s adventure a hit in the pocket for ‘keeper

SOCHI, Russia: There is no chance of Mathew Ryan getting homesick at the World Cup — the Australia goalkeeper has paid for 27 members of his family to come out to Russia and support him and the Socceroos.

“It is the first time other than my mother and my sister that I’ve paid for my family to come across and watch,” Ryan said on Monday, ahead of Australia’s crucial final group game in Russia against Peru.

“Obviously a World Cup doesn’t come around every so often, so the chance to share something like this with them, it was a no-brainer.“I asked my family members if they were interested, if they were able to come across, and half of them said yes, so half of them are still at home. It’s a little better for the bank account I guess!”

The 26-year-old goalkeeper from New South Wales has had his family in tow as he played in both of Australia’s matches so far, a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of France and then a 1-1 draw with Denmark.

“There is nothing better than being able to treat your family well and look after them and I’m very fortunate and thankful to football for allowing me to do that,” said Ryan, who now plays for Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

His entourage ranges from his three-year old cousin to his grandfather, who is in his 70s.It is a larger group than Bert van Marwijk’s entire squad of 23 who still have a slim chance of emulating Guus Hiddink’s team of 2006 that reached the last 16 in Germany.

“Fortunately the life I live now enables me to try to give back to them a little bit, and for me to share this experience with them is going to be something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”