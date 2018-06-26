Belarus biathlone star Domracheva retires

MINSK, Belarus: Belarus four-time Olympic champion Darya Domracheva announced Monday her decision to put an end to her professional sporting career.“It’s a well-considered move for me,” the 31-year-old told a news conference at the Belarus National Olympic Committee.“It’s a hard decision but I finish my sporting career. I tried to find a compromise between the child-rearing and my professional career but failed to find an optimal decision.”

Domracheva, who is married to Norwegian biathlone legend Ole Einar Bjorndalen — eight-time Olympic champion — gave birth to their daughter Ksenia in October, 2016.

She was the first female biathlete ever to win three individual Olympic gold medals at the Sochi Games. At this year’s Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Domracheva earned her fourth Olympic gold by winning the relay event.Domracheva also won a bronze medal at Vancouver Olympics in 2010 and two gold medals at the world championships during her career.