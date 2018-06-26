Levy, Williams recover to win sprint hurdle titles

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Commonwealth Games champion Ronald Levy did not enjoy the cleanest of performances but did enough to win the 110m hurdles in a time of 13.16 seconds at the Jamaican trials on Sunday.

“I was really trying to put things together as before I came out here, coach Brigitte (Foster) told me to relax and try to not hit any hurdles, I did hit but I think I executed the first three hurdles,” the 25-year-old told Reuters.Levy will next move on to the Paris Diamond League meet as he prepares for the inaugural IAAF World Cup in London next month.

Danielle Williams, the 2015 world champion, recovered from a sluggish start to retain her 100 hurdles title in 12.63 ahead of Yanique Thompson 12.78.Williams, who came into trials with a personal best 12.48, expressed disappointment with her run.

“It wasn’t the best (race execution), I was quite disappointed with the start and the first three hurdles because I really wanted to do better in that part of my race, so I wasn’t pleased with that part,” she told Reuters.Rio Olympics 400m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson easily won the 200m in 22.28 with Shashalee Forbes crossing the line in second with 22.95.