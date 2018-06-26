Vaughan says ‘X-factor’ Buttler can inspire England to glory

MANCHESTER: Jos Buttler gives England the “best chance they have ever had” of winning the World Cup, according to former captain Michael Vaughan.

Buttler’s 110 not out rescued England from the brink of defeat as they beat Australia by one wicket in the fifth One-day International at Old Trafford on Sunday to complete a 5-0 whitewash of the reigning world champions.

England, the world’s top-ranked ODI side, are the tournament hosts for the 2019 World Cup.But they have never lifted the men’s version of cricket’s premier one-day trophy and haven’t won a knockout match at the tournament since making the last of their three losing appearances in the final back in 1992.

“I look at the England side and Buttler is the one,” Vaughan told BBC Radio’s Test Match Special. “Teams that win trophies have X-factor cricketers. He’s right up there,” he added.“I’ve got everything crossed that he doesn’t pick up an injury.”

“If he’s fit next year, they’ve got the best chance they have ever had,” insisted the former Yorkshire batsman, a veteran of 82 Tests and 86 ODIs from 1999-2008.England were on the verge of losing on Sunday as they slumped to 114 for 7 chasing just 206 for victory. But Buttler, assessing the match situation expertly, adjusted his normal policy of all-out aggression to score his slowest ODI hundred — off 117 balls.