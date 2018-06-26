UNAIDS whistleblower condemns new sex assault probe

GENEVA: A whistleblower who says she was sexually assaulted by a UNAIDS executive cast fresh doubt on Monday on an investigation into her case and called for the agency chief to be sacked.

Martina Brostrom, who remains a UNAIDS staffer but is on medical leave, has said she was sexually harassed and assaulted by former deputy executive director Luiz Loures in Thailand in 2015.

An initial internal inquiry cleared Loures of wrongdoing but the case was reopened following heavy criticism of the decision. Loures, who has denied the allegations and had diplomatic immunity at the time, has retired from the United Nations.

A day before a major UNAIDS board meeting with donors where a reform package on tackling harassment is due to be discussed, Brostrom blasted the new probe. "He cannot be investigated by the UN and there can be no consequences for his action," she added. In an April 27 letter seen by AFP, UNAIDS informed Brostrom that it would reopen her case following advice from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.