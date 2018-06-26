Trade wars

The expected trade war between the US and China is coming to fruition after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion in imports from the later. The immediate impact was not surprising. Both American and Chinese stock markets began to collapse but the US dollar got stronger. The strengthening of the US dollar does not suggest that the move would be a positive one. Instead, it is a case of investors looking to protect themselves from the impact of a trade war between the two countries. The trouble is that the tariff wars could hurt the US economy. Economists have predicted that the tariff would negatively impact economic growth in both economies. American businesses have swiftly moved to condemn the move, saying it could threaten 1.3 million jobs. The price will also be paid by US consumers, who will end up bearing the brunt of the cost of the move. China cannot retaliate in kind to a US tariff on $200 billion on its exports since US imports to China total $170 billion, but it could threaten US companies that operate out of China with increased taxes.

The situation started when Trump imposed tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports. China is now widely expected to impose retaliatory measures on US imports. We have entered a bizarre situation where, ostensibly, China is coming across as the biggest advocate of free trade and the US has occupied the traditionally protectionist economy mode of thinking. But it is worth noting that nothing has fundamentally changed. When the US was an advocate of free trade, it would do so through similar forms of ‘blackmail.’ The developing world was forced to accept the dogma of free trade through the bullet, through CIA-orchestrated coups and through the instrument of debt.

The reason was simple: free trade translated into US hegemony over international trade. Now that the US economy no longer competes with the Chinese economy over exports, American economic rationale appears to have changed. Look closer and there is no fundamental change. The logic of both the ‘free trade’ and ‘protectionist’ discourse was always ‘America first.’ The trouble is that the US has moved to a consumption and services based economy, which is unlikely to transition back into a manufacturing heavy economy any time soon. This means that the global balance of trade has shifted in a fundamental way and it seems that the only way the US sees fit to move ahead is to take the global economy down with it. The risk of a US-China trade war on the global economy is severe. It would be wiser for the US to stop with the populism and look to remedy its economy from within.