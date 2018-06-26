Ignoring the talented

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In a society that strongly advocates hiring those who have a strong financial and political background, many talented and hardworking people are left behind in the race of success.
Those who conveniently ignore this injustice should realise that a society that doesn’t give respect to its hardworking citizens can never prosper.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
