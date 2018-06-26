Tue June 26, 2018
June 26, 2018

Ignoring the talented

In a society that strongly advocates hiring those who have a strong financial and political background, many talented and hardworking people are left behind in the race of success.

Those who conveniently ignore this injustice should realise that a society that doesn’t give respect to its hardworking citizens can never prosper.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

