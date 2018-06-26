Only the names will change

While the PTI is redefining the ‘science’ of politics to justify its obsession with electables, the PML-N is struggling to hold on to loyalists. What little hope the PTI brought to people was sadly dashed well before the last leg of the campaign got underway. After struggling for more than 20 years against the forces of the status quo – which Imran never forgets to remind everybody about –, the PTI chief has simply opened the party’s doors to the same politicians he had once imposed and intentionally sidelined his own loyalists for known opportunistic turncoats. Politicians have blamed, often for good reasons, non-democratic forces for tampering with the country’s democratic process.

But even when democracy is left to strengthen, and one government passes the reins of power to the next, politicians themselves violate the sanctity of the institution. Most prominent politicians have lied about the value of their assets and lied about their possessions on the media. Not one of them has made an effort to connect with people and listen to their problems. From the people’s perspective, whose lot never changes no matter which variety of government holds office, democracy might as well be government ‘of electables, for electables and by electables’.

Syed Shafin Ahmed

Karachi