Tue June 26, 2018
June 26, 2018

Speedy justice

For citizens of Pakistan, it is indeed heartening to see that the CJP is actively involved in identifying the areas that need reforms. This is a positive step taken in the right direction.

However, I think what requires the special attention of the CJP is the lower court system which badly needs reforms.

Muhammad Kazim

Islamabad

