Speedy justice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
For citizens of Pakistan, it is indeed heartening to see that the CJP is actively involved in identifying the areas that need reforms. This is a positive step taken in the right direction.
However, I think what requires the special attention of the CJP is the lower court system which badly needs reforms.
Muhammad Kazim
Islamabad
For citizens of Pakistan, it is indeed heartening to see that the CJP is actively involved in identifying the areas that need reforms. This is a positive step taken in the right direction.
However, I think what requires the special attention of the CJP is the lower court system which badly needs reforms.
Muhammad Kazim
Islamabad
Comments