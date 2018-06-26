The PTI in power

This refers to the article ‘Why the PTI must win’ (July 23) by Babar Sattar. The writer has rightly suggested that the PML-N and the PPP have been given many chances to show their performance. But both parties have failed to deliver. Now, the available alternative is the PTI that, under the leadership of Imran Khan, promises to eradicate poverty and promote a corruption-free society where the focus will be put on the education and health sectors, and on economic development. However, as the writer has pointed out, the change that Khan is promising is not likely to come. His recent U-turns and his preference of electables over old party workers have created a great deal of frustration and discontentment in his party.

While the PTI may be voted into power, it will become a party that is no different from the other status quo-oriented political parties. However, there is no denying that for the 2018 elections, the PTI is the best option. The party must be given a chance to prove itself at the federal level. Even if Imran Khan fails to deliver and cannot fight against the pressures from within his party, the democratic process in the country will keep evolving. If he can deliver and fulfil his commitments, it will be a win-win situation for the country.

Zaheer Ahmed

Islamabad