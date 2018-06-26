No work, no vote

The way the two PML-N lawmakers, Jamal Leghari and Sikandar Bosan, were treated by angry voters from their constituencies rings alarm bells for candidates contesting the 2018 elections. These incidents reveal that parliamentarians who vanish soon after winning the elections evenually have to face the music. People have shown that they will hold elected politicians accountable for both their poor performance and their absence from their constituency. It is typical that during election campaigns, candidates promise that they will resolve the problems faced by people. However, once they are elected they do not live up to the expectations of voters.

The treatment meted out to these lawmakers should serve as an eye-opener for our politicians. Gone are the days when people were unaware about the power of their vote and when they used to follow politicians blindly and extend unequivocal support to them. Now, the political landscape has drastically changed. Voters will not be deceived by the one more chance slogan. For sure, we have interesting elections ahead.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali