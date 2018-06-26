PTI ticket aspirants for PK-73 withdraw papers

PESHAWAR: All candidates of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in PK-73 constituency have announced to withdraw their papers in favour of Taimur Jhagra of the party.

The announcement was made during a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Monday.Those who withdrew the papers included Adnan Mamraiz, Mujahid Ali, Mazhar Wakeel Durrani, Engr Fahim, Ayesha Bano, Asia Khattak, and Somaiya Baloch.

They welcomed the party’s decision to award the ticket to Taimur Jhagra and vowed to work hard to win the seat of PK-73.They said they had no objection to the decision of the party’s central leadership.

Flanked by former provincial minister PTI and president District Peshawar Ishtiaq Urmar and Taimur Jhagra, they said that they had been following the vision of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.They urged party workers who were protesting the award of party tickets, particularly in PK-73, to set aside their differences and accept the decision of the party leadership or else the candidates of other parties would benefit from their grudges. Taimur Jhagra welcomed the party workers for withdrawing nomination papers in his favour.