Man found dead in Lahore

LAHORE: A 50-year-old man was recovered dead in the Badami Bagh police limits on Monday. Police claimed the victim yet to be identified was a drug addict and died due to excessive use of drugs. Police have removed the body to morgue. Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man, who sustained injuries in a road accident in Chuhng, died in hospital on Monday.
