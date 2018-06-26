Two die of suffocation in Timergara

TIMERGARA: Two persons were killed due to suffocation inside a well in Mian Banda Timergara here on Monday, police said.They said Fayyaz, 23, and Farman, 25, lost lives due to suffocation when they went inside a well to repair an electric pump. Volunteers of the Civil Defence and Al-Khidmat Foundation rushed to the site and retrieved the bodies.