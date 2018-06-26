Punjab IG orders transfer of all Moharars

LAHORE: IG Punjab Kaleem Imam has issued transfer orders of Moharars of all police stations to ensure free and fair elections. According to the letter to CCPO, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs, the Moharars will not be appointed in their residential circles. The IG has also sought proposals from the officers in the online system. The transfers will be finalised after approval from Chief Election Commissioner.