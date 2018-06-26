Oil tanker overturns near GT Road

OKARA: An oil tanker overturned near GT Road and oil spilled down the road. The truck was coming from Karachi and heading towards Lahore, when the driver lost its control near Kisan bus stop. Thousands of litres of oil spread on GT Road. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazir reached the spot while the road was sealed by the police. The rescue teams cleared the road after one and a half hour.