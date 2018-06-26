Tue June 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Oil tanker overturns near GT Road

OKARA: An oil tanker overturned near GT Road and oil spilled down the road. The truck was coming from Karachi and heading towards Lahore, when the driver lost its control near Kisan bus stop. Thousands of litres of oil spread on GT Road. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazir reached the spot while the road was sealed by the police. The rescue teams cleared the road after one and a half hour.

