Caretaker minister visits Punjab welfare dept institutes

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Ch Faisal Mushtaq Monday visited Social Welfare Department’s institutes Chaman, Gehwara, Aafiat, Dar-ul-Falah and Dar-ul-Sukun.

The residents and staff of the institutes welcomed the minister. The minister met the residents of every institute and spent time with them. Talking to them, Minister Faisal Mushtaq said he is very pleased over his visit to the institutes and feeling satisfied after meeting people there. He appreciated the services of the officers and officials of the department for these poor people of the society including children, senior citizens, women and disabled people.

He said Social Welfare Department is playing an important role in making the physically impaired persons useful citizens of the country. He assured of hiring the services of specialist doctors for disabled people who are residing in the institute of Social Welfare Training Institute. The minister announced cash prizes and appreciation letters for officers and officials.