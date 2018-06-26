Minor Pakistani boy crosses over to IHK

ISLAMABAD: A minor boy from AJK was apprehended by Indian army after he inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side along the LoC in Held Kashmir’s Degwar area in Poonch district, Geo News reported.

The boy has been identified as Abdullah. Sources said the army after preliminary questioning handed him over to police. The latter said he appears to have crossed over to the Indian side by mistake and will be sent back after completion of legal formalities. This is the second incident of inadvertent border crossing by Pakistani nationals in Jammu region during the past 10 days.

Earlier two Pakistani nationals had crossed into Samba district from Pakistan side by mistake on June 15. After preliminary questioning, they were handed over to Pakistani Rangers by BSF.