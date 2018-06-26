Divided by war, reunited by web

LAHORE: A write-up posted on the website of Kashmir Free Press shares the story of two sisters from Kashmir, who were divided during the Partition in 1947 but were reunited through the internet after more than seven decades.

“After being separated and confined to the two divided parts of Kashmir due to the 1947 Indo-Pak War, two Rajouri sisters never lost hope to meet each other one day. As they finally came face-to-face, the world around them had changed, so had the siblings, separated seventy years ago,” the article says. “As laptops across the ‘border’ began beaming the much-awaited visuals, two skinny grandmothers appeared on the screen. Around those fragile figures, teary eyes twinkled over the meeting of the two siblings, lost in that tragic fall of 1947.”

The 90-year-old sister from Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, asks her sibling, “Why has your hair greyed?” And her greyed sibling from Rajouri “could only flash a toothless smile”. “And then, both of them cried, in longing of the good old days, over the demise of their family members, their lost childhood and most importantly over the brute borders that prevented their reunion for over seventy years.”

“’Kesaro’, says Ghulam Fatima (formerly Satya Devi), the elder sibling from Mirpur, ‘you were just two years old when I slapped you and Roti fell from your mouth’.” “Smiles beam on their parched faces. Apparently in pain and pining spanned over seventy years, they let out a stream of tears from their sunken eyes,” says the writer.

“’Mother scolded me for this’, Fatima continues, as her sibling, Kesaro Devi continuously smiles and giggles like a baby. ‘You were so chubby with red cheeks. Though I remember few things…’”

According to Kashmir Free Press, “I do not remember many things,” says Fatima. “I remember that a siren was blown and it was a chaotic, a war-like situation. I had been married six months ago. It was a horrible situation. I had no dupatta on my head. Nothing, but clothes which I had on my body.” In that war, she even lost the address of her groom.

Fatima was born as Satya to Lakshman Das and Karam Nora in Rajouri’s Chingas area. Among her two sisters and two brothers, only Kesaro Devi, her youngest sister, survived. She is now living with her son, Rakesh Sharma, in Rajouri.

Fatima still remembers the day when she reached Mirpur with a multitude of grieving faces—crying their hearts out over the unfathomable borders, lost families and political constraints. Those were overwhelming scenes, she recalls, when people were losing their old identities and assuming new ones, for the sake of survival. She soon found herself taking refuge in one of Mirpur’s Mohajir camps.