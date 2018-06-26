Tue June 26, 2018
Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Two sisters among three abducted

HAFIZABAD: Two sisters and a minor boy were abducted in different incidents here. According to police source, five accused stormed into the house of Ghulam Raza of Mohallah Abbaspura, Hafizabad in broad daylight and abducted 15-year-old Hafeezan Bibi and four-year-old Aqsa Bibi. The victim’s father Ghulam Raza in his complaint to the City Police alleged that the accused had demanded the hand of Hafeezan Bibi for Saifullah but he had refused.

