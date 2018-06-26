Zulfi Bukhari appears before NAB

ISLAMABAD: Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide of the PTI chief Imran Khan, Monday appeared before the investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi in a probe into offshore companies of 435 Pakistanis mentioned in Panama Papers.

Zulfi Bukhari along with his counsel appeared first time before the NAB Rawalpindi investigation team and in his 90 minutes appearance, he presented details regarding the income source of his six offshore companies and his business in London.

The investigation team also handed over a questioner to Zulfi Bukhari during with regard to his sources of income. Speaking to media persons after his appearance before the NAB Rawalpindi, Zulfi Bukhari said, “This was an initial investigation and the case will go on for now.”

He said the NAB has asked him to appear before the investigation team again tomorrow (Wednesday). Responding to a question, Zulfi Bukhari said, “My name was not on the Exit Control List and I have said this before as well.”

It is to be mentioned here that Zulfi Bukhari owns six offshore companies which were disclosed in the PanamaLeaks. The NAB had sent a request to Interior Ministry to place the name of Zulfi Bokhari on the ECL but instead of it, his name was put on the black list of the Interior Ministry. Zulfi Bokhari gained media attention after he was allowed to leave the country for Umrah with Imran Khan on a chartered plane, despite being placed on the interior ministry’s black list.